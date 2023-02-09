UrduPoint.com

PTCL Group, PUBG Mobile Announce Partnership For Collaborative Gaming Activities

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Pakistan's largest telecommunication group PTCL and Ufone 4G announced partnership with PUBG mobile through their newly launched E-Sports gaming platform GameKey for a series of collaborative gaming activities throughout the year

A special ceremony was held in Islamabad to announce this partnership, said a news release.

Shahbaz Khan, Vice President Wireless Commercial PTCL & Ufone, and Khawar Naeem, Country Head Pakistan, Tencent Games, participated in the ceremony along with senior officials from both sides.

PTCL Group has undertaken ambitious measures to diversify its portfolio and enhance its impact on Pakistan's gaming landscape. The group 'GameKey' is currently hosting one of the largest E-Sports gaming tournaments in Pakistan, 'GameKey Arena' in collaboration with PUBG mobile.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shahbaz Khan, Vice President Wireless Commercial PTCL & Ufone said, "PTCL Group is the company of choice for connectivity and digital requirements of the people of Pakistan.

Through our latest arrangement with PUBG mobile, we look forward to enhancing our relevance and future readiness vis-�-vis the evolving digital requirements of our younger generations. Pakistan has an immense talent for E-Sports and we hope to channel this potential by providing an effective platform and valuable opportunities to the youth." "We are glad to enter into this partnership with PTCL and Ufone 4G to bring a better gaming experience to Pakistani gamers," Khawar Naeem said in his address. "Pakistan is an emerging E-sports market and our gamers have demonstrated their talent and skill at various global tournaments. We are confident that our partnership with PTCL Group will further strengthen Pakistan's gaming culture and help promote new talent."PTCL and Ufone 4G will undertake various initiatives under this partnership to promote online gaming in Pakistan. The company has introduced a standalone monthly PUBG mobile gaming offer that provides 10 GB PUBGM data for just Rs. 100 to make online gaming more affordable and accessible for all.

