UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL Integrated Telecom Services License Gets Renewed For 25 Years

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:51 PM

PTCL integrated telecom services license gets renewed for 25 years

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has renewed its integrated telecom services license with Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) for next 25 years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has renewed its integrated telecom services license with Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) for next 25 years.

PTCL had initiated the renewal process by formally requesting PTA on June 29, 2018. After conclusion of the ongoing discussions, the license is now renewed in accordance with the existing government policies.

PTCL, being the backbone of connectivity in the country, is at the forefront to provide uninterrupted and better quality of services to the people of Pakistan. Seamless and reliable connectivity provided by PTCL is playing a key role in bringing economic and social uplift in the country. Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of a Digital Pakistan, the national carrier is undertaking a strategic approach to roll out fiber network across Pakistan. It will not only support the business community, but will also ensure convenience and ease for customers through provision of unlimited high-speed internet.

Moreover, PTCL endeavors to further strengthen its network infrastructure by adopting the latest technologies to offer secure and modern Cloud solutions, Data Centers, fiber internet, domestic & international leased lines, wholesale IP Bandwidth, IPTV services and voice telephony.

Expressing his views, Naveed Khalid Butt, Group Chief Regulatory Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, "We are happy to announce the news of our license renewal for the next 25 years with PTA. PTCL, being the national carrier, has always remained dedicated in its efforts to provide connectivity to the people and organizations across Pakistan. The company has gone through massive transformation since its inception and is now focused to keep Pakistan digitally connected to better serve its customers, partners and stakeholders." With the renewal of its license, PTCL is geared up to take the challenge for taking Pakistan to the next level of growth and progress. With an expanding product and services portfolio, PTCL is one of the key stakeholders of the ICT industry in Pakistan, committed to meet the expectations of its customers, says a release issued on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Internet Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Company Progress Ufone June 2018 Government Industry PTCL

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

41 minutes ago

Football Italian Cup results

27 minutes ago

Ejaz Ahmed Minhas to look after work of DG Pakista ..

27 minutes ago

PDM's gathering in Loralai will prove as failure; ..

28 minutes ago

More Than 20,000 National Guard Troops to Help Sec ..

28 minutes ago

Biden Adds 3 National Security Council Members to ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.