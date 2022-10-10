Punjab approves 16 uplifts schemes for various sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Monday approved 16 developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 17,391.458 million.

The schemes were approved in the 18th PDWP meeting of the current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved developmental schemes included establishment of Chief Minister's Annexe Building at 3-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore for Chief Minister's Office at the cost of Rs 427.756 million, widening / improvement of road from Kotla Haji Shah to Laskani Wala via Basti Shadu Khan, Length 35.00 Km District Layyah at the cost of Rs 705.192 million, rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Kabirwala to Adda Khaliq Abad via M-4 Makhdoom Pur Interchange, Length 27.00 km (Taken Length = 23.70 km), District Khanewal at the cost of Rs 725.940 million, rehablitation of Metalled Road from Lahore More Khanewal to Makhdoom Pur, Length= 20.00 Km (Length Taken = 18.50 Km), District Khanewal at the cost of Rs 659.846 million, rehabilitation/ improvement of Metalled Road from Kacha Khuh to Abdul Hakeem, Length = 20.00 km in District Khanewal at the cost of Rs 1,183.004 million, rehabilitation of THAT Pail Khushab RoadSection Dhullian Chowk to Dhoke Pathan, Tehsil Pindigheb District Attock at the cost of Rs 728.780 million, rehabilitation of T.H.A.T Pail Khushab Road (Section Mathial Chowk to Pindigheb City), Tehsil Jand & Pindigheb district Attock at the cost of Rs 1.359.451 million, rehabilitation of Road from Dhoke Lahm (Kharpa Interchange) to Jhammat via Malhuwali, Tehsil Jand and Pindigheb at the cost of Rs 999.

650 million, rehabiliation / improvement of Road from Rawalpindi to Lehtrar - Kotli Sattian (Section Km 23 to Km 56) Length = 33.00 Km Tehsil Kotli Sattian District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs 1,347.694 million, rehabilitation & carpeting of road from Chirah Chowk to Karore, Length 16 Km Tehsil Kotli Sattian District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs 1,376.875 million, Dualization of Taxila to H.M.C Farooqia Road, Length 10.80 Km, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs 1,574.685 million, rehabilitation of Mianwali Kundian Chashma Link Road via Ali Wali Ghundi Total Length 18.75 Km (Reach from Km No.0.00 To 8.80 Km, Length 8.80 Km) Tehsil Mianwali & Piplan District Mianwali at the cost of Rs 435.979 million, construction/ re-construction / W/I of road from Kalabagh to Kot Chandna Length 3.60 Km Tehsil Isa Khel District Mianwali at the cost of Rs 497.267 million, rehabilitation of Lahore Sargodha Mianwali Bannu Road Art-2 km (Pull Das Hazar to Kalabagh) km No. 340 to 350, Length=10.00 km, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs 1,018.468 million, rehabilitation of road from District Boundary Chiniot to Tahli Adda District Boundary via Sialmore Midh Ranjha Hilalpur Length 34.00 (Different Reaches 10.00 Km) in District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 1,750.069 million and development of Culturable Waste Land in Riverine Areas through Development of Irrigation Conveyance Network at the cost of Rs 2,600.802 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.