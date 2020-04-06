UrduPoint.com
Putin Plans No Contact With Riyadh This Week Amid Oil Market Turmoil - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to have any contacts with Riyadh this week amid the plunge in global oil prices, but such talks can be arranged urgently if needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, no contact is planned so far. But I will say once again that phone talks are coordinated very quickly now and are arranged instantly, if needed," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Russia plans any contact with the Saudi leadership.

