Razak Show Optimism In Progress On 'Ease Of Doing Business' Progress

Razak show optimism in progress on 'Ease of Doing Business' progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the progress on 'Ease of Doing Business' has been satisfactory as "we closed out on 30th April 2020, as per plans".

Now the government is waiting for the report to be released in October this year, and hopeful that our reform efforts would yield good results this year as well,he said this on his official twitter account.

He said the government has done a lot of work and is keeping this momentum to pursue further reforms for improving the overall business climate and sustaining our progress in the EODB Index.

