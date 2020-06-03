Recovery hopes fire fresh rally for stocks

(@FahadShabbir)

Growing optimism about a swift global economic recovery pushed equity markets higher Wednesday, as investors took heart from further easing of lockdowns while looking past China-US tensions and civil unrest across America

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Growing optimism about a swift global economic recovery pushed equity markets higher Wednesday, as investors took heart from further easing of lockdowns while looking past China-US tensions and civil unrest across America.

The upbeat mood -- and hopes for an extension to a massive crude output cut agreement -- resulted in Brent crude oil breaking the $40-mark for the first time in nearly three months, before profit-taking kicked in.

While coronavirus deaths and infections surge in Latin America, governments in Europe and Asia have become confident enough to lift containment measures that have likely sunk the world economy into recession and destroyed tens of millions of jobs.

Cafes, bars, pools, beaches and schools are cautiously reopening, fanning hopes the second half of the year will see a sharp economic rebound, which -- combined with trillions of dollars in stimulus and central bank support -- have fed a global equity rally.

"The lifting of lockdown restrictions combined with enormous central bank support means investors are shrugging off little things like collapsing GDP and worsening US-China tension," said Neil Wilson at trading site Markets.com.

Tokyo and Hong Kong stock markets closed up more than one percent Wednesday, while Sydney put on 1.8 percent after data showed the Australian economy contracted at a slower rate than feared in the first quarter -- though it remains on course for its first recession in nearly 30 years.

Seoul surged 2.9 percent as South Korea's government unveiled a supplementary budget worth $29 billion. Shanghai added 0.1 percent.

In Europe, the main London, Frankfurt and Paris indices were solidly higher in early afternoon trading.

The gains tracked a rally across Wall Street, where dealers -- for now -- are looking past anti-racism protests in major US cities that have led President Donald Trump to call for the military to be deployed.

- More fuel for oil rally - "For now the good virus news... (is) more than outweighing the bad," National Australia Bank said in a client note.

However, it warned that there remained a lot of risk that could spark a massive sell-off.

"On this score it is worth noting that southern US states are still showing a steady increase in infections, Hong Kong extended virus-prevention measures after a new cluster of cases and Tokyo's infections have also spiked," the bank added.

"If these trends continue we could see the re-introduction of more severe restrictions." World Bank head David Malpass was also concerned about the outlook, saying estimates that anti-virus measures would wipe out $5 trillion are likely to fall far short of the actual damage.

Oil prices rose in Asian trading on hopes that major producers will meet to extend their output cuts by one month to August, while investors were also cheered by signs of a further drop in US stockpiles indicating demand is improving.

"The most bullish outcome for oil from the meeting is no sign of squabbling between Russia and Saudi Arabia," whose price war earlier this year helped send prices crashing, said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.

"Headlines suggest they are on the same page on supply, and that's bullish for oil in the context of an improving demand backdrop." Crude futures cooled in later European deals.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 1.2 percent at 6,291.80 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 2.2 percent at 12,287.78 points Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.8 percent at 4,946.65 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.8 percent at 3,217.16 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.3 percent at 22,613.76 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.4 percent at 24,325.62 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,923.37 (close) New York - Dow: UP 1.1 percent at 25,742.65 (close) West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.3 percent at $36.33 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.2 percent at $39.09 per barrel Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1204 from $1.1166 at 2040 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 108.71 yen from 108.69 yenPound/dollar: UP at $1.2578 from $1.2550Euro/pound: UP at 89.06 pence from 88.96 pence