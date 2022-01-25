Reductions in Russian Exports of Gas to Europe Not to Have Impact on US Prices - Psaki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Any reduction in Russian exports of natural gas to Europe as a result of the conflict with Ukraine would have minimal impact on US prices, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Any reduction in Russian exports of natural gas to Europe would have a minimal impact on US prices. That's what our anticipation would be," Psaki said during a press briefing.