UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renault Charged With 'deceit' In Diesel Emissions Inquiry: Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:46 PM

Renault charged with 'deceit' in diesel emissions inquiry: company

French carmaker Renault said Tuesday that it had been charged by prosecutors over claims it cheated on emission tests for diesel vehicles for several years, a scandal that has rocked several European rivals

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :French carmaker Renault said Tuesday that it had been charged by prosecutors over claims it cheated on emission tests for diesel vehicles for several years, a scandal that has rocked several European rivals.

"Renault denies having committed any offence and reminds that its vehicles are not equipped with any rigging software for pollution control devices," the company said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Scandal Company Vehicles Renault

Recent Stories

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

42 seconds ago

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's app ..

4 minutes ago

Congress Should Authorize IRS to Collect Informati ..

4 minutes ago

US Says Iran's Blocking of IAEA Monitoring Will Co ..

5 minutes ago

Guterres Takes Note of UN Court Decision to Affirm ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.