Renault charged with 'deceit' in diesel emissions inquiry: company

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :French carmaker Renault said Tuesday that it had been charged by prosecutors over claims it cheated on emission tests for diesel vehicles for several years, a scandal that has rocked several European rivals.

"Renault denies having committed any offence and reminds that its vehicles are not equipped with any rigging software for pollution control devices," the company said in a statement.