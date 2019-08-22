(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Industry and Production Razak Dawood on Thursday said reorganization of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to enable better facilitation to the export sectors of the country.

The meeting was focused on specialization of Division at the Authority which was attended by senior officers of TDAP and Ministry of Commerce,said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The adviser was briefed regarding the existing challenges hindering the performance of the TDAP and their potential solutions.

The advisor approved the reorganization of TDAP on the basis of delegation of powers to the TDAP for prompt and effective decision making.

However, he highlighted the need for HR capacity enhancement with a focus on improving the skills of existing resources and inducting relevant personnel from the private sector to effectively implement specialization in the proposed divisions of TDAP.

He was hopeful that these measures would not the only facilitate the exporting community of Pakistan, but would be reflected in improved trade statistics.