Rice Worth $1.95 Billion Exported In Nine Months

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Rice exports from the country during first three quarters of current financial year registered an increase of 7.13 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July to March 2019-20, the country earned $1.594 billion by exporting over 3.146 million tons of rice, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The exports of rice in first three quarters of last financial year were recorded at 2.987 million tons valuing $1.487 billion, the data revealed.

During the period under review, about 657,280 metric tons of Basmati rice worth of $573.196 million were also exported as compared to the exports of 433, 097 metric tons valuing $ 428.796 million of same period of last year.

The exports of Basmati rice witnessed about 38.

68% growth during the period under review as compared the exports of same period last year, it added.

In last nine months over 2.488 million tons of rice other then Basmati worth $1.020 billion exported as compared to the exports of 2.553 million tons valuing $ 1.059 billion of same period last year.

However, during the period under review the exports of rice other then Basmati remained on down track as it decreased by 3.62%, the data revealed.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during first nine months of current financial year grew by 1.43% as different food commodities worth $3.396 billion exported as against $3.348 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, food group exports during the month of March 2020 decreased by 23.23% as compared to the same month of last year.

