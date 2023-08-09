Open Menu

Romanian Defense Ministry Cancels Tender Won By France's Naval Group For 4 Corvettes

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Romanian Defense Ministry Cancels Tender Won by France's Naval Group for 4 Corvettes

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The Romanian Defense Ministry canceled on Tuesday the tender for the construction of four multifunctional corvettes won by Naval Group, citing the French defense firm's failure to sign a contract on time.

"The Ministry of National Defense approved on Monday, August 7, the cancellation of a special procedure related to the Multifunctional Corvette Subsidy Program. The decision to cancel the procurement procedure was made because the bidder who was declared the winner failed to sign the framework agreement within the time limits requested by the customer," the ministry said in a statement.

All bidders were informed of the ministry's decision on Tuesday, it added.

In 2019, France's Naval Group and Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Constanta won the Romanian Defense Ministry's tender for building four Gowind 2500 corvettes. The ships were to be constructed in Romania within seven years on the basis of the transfer of corvette construction technologies, equipment and maintenance procedures. The first ship was scheduled to be commissioned three years following the signing of the agreement. However, financial disputes took place between the parties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The signing was postponed several times until in mid-June, Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said that the ministry would choose another bidder if the French firm continues putting off the signing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France Constanta Romania August 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

21 minutes ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

19 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

23 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

19 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

19 minutes ago
Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

12 minutes ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

36 minutes ago
 Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

12 minutes ago
 Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

Mexico Not Planning to Join BRICS - President

12 minutes ago
 Young farmer electrocuted

Young farmer electrocuted

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business