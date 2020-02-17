RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 List, 17 February 2020 Announced

Results of 1500 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Rawalpindi on February 17, 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 3000000.

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.1500/- each was held Today in Rawalpindi on Feburary 17th. The Draw number is 81. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 585821 won the amount of 3000000 PKR. The second prize winners are 037437, 522658,656259 they all won Rs. 1000000, Third prize of was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Rawalpindi Pakistan. The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of Prize Bond Draw list of 2020 in the business section of UrduPoint.