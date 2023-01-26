RTO continues operations against tax evaders

Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar's, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) mobile squad Thursday continued operations against tax evaders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar's, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) mobile squad Thursday continued operations against tax evaders.

According to a press release issued here , Mobile squad of Regional Tax Office (RTO), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) intercepted vehicles on Sarband Road carrying stock from the newly merged areas to settled districts against which sales tax liabilities were not paid off.

Eight vehicles were seized which were carrying different goods including mattresses, paper and board material, and plastic buckets.

Six vehicles were released after payment of due sales tax while two vehicles still remain seized.