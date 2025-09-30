Open Menu

Rupee Gains 04 Paisa Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 07:18 PM

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.35

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.35.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.25 and Rs 282.35, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 0.

75 to close at Rs 330.39 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.64, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.90, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound rose by Rs 0.45 to Rs 378.30, compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 377.85.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 76.58, while the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and closed at Rs 75.01.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' proje ..

SEC approves launch of 'Sharjah Census 2025' project

6 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat fr ..

Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025

21 minutes ago
 ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on fa ..

ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE Chess Federation to field five players at Peop ..

UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..

36 minutes ago
 Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushe ..

Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs

3 minutes ago
 Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of pow ..

Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..

51 minutes ago
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World� ..

‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..

1 hour ago
 Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Facto ..

Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..

1 hour ago
 Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of ..

Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second co ..

Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer fli ..

Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights

2 hours ago
 Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Techn ..

Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business