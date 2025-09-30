Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.35

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.35.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.25 and Rs 282.35, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 0.

75 to close at Rs 330.39 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.64, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.90, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound rose by Rs 0.45 to Rs 378.30, compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 377.85.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 76.58, while the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and closed at Rs 75.01.