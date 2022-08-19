UrduPoint.com

Rupee Makes Some Gain Against US Dollar In Interbank

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2022 | 12:15 PM

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

The forex dealers say the dollar shed Rs0.25 against rupee to trade at Rs214.70 in the interbank as the banks were selling the greenback at Rs215.20.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) The rupee on Friday made some gain against US Dollar during the early day trade in the interbank after two days of minor gains by the greenback.

The forex dealers said that the dollar shed Rs0.25 against rupee to trade at Rs214.

70 in the interbank as the banks were selling the greenback at Rs215.20.

They said the US dollar is being sold between Rs215 and Rs217 in the open market.

The rupee is on a winning streak for the last two weeks with some exceptions after the IMF assured that Pakistan has fulfilled all formalities to secure a funding of US$1.17 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Dollar Market All Billion

Recent Stories

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

5 minutes ago
 UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consu ..

UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

7 minutes ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for Proactive Health Management

11 minutes ago
 COAS, US CENTCOM Commander discuss regional securi ..

COAS, US CENTCOM Commander discuss regional security

15 minutes ago
 vivo Y15C — The Perfect Amalgamation of Style an ..

Vivo Y15C — The Perfect Amalgamation of Style and Comfort

16 minutes ago
 realme Will Create 15 "1 Million Shipment" Markets ..

Realme Will Create 15 "1 Million Shipment" Markets Within the Next Three Years W ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.