Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

The forex dealers say the dollar shed Rs0.25 against rupee to trade at Rs214.70 in the interbank as the banks were selling the greenback at Rs215.20.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) The rupee on Friday made some gain against US Dollar during the early day trade in the interbank after two days of minor gains by the greenback.

They said the US dollar is being sold between Rs215 and Rs217 in the open market.

The rupee is on a winning streak for the last two weeks with some exceptions after the IMF assured that Pakistan has fulfilled all formalities to secure a funding of US$1.17 billion.