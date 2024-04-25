Rupee Sheds 09 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Pakistani Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.48 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.39
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.7 and Rs 280 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.
10 to close at Rs 298.67 against the last-day closing of Rs 297.57, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of Rs2.40 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs348.41 compared to the last closing of Rs346.01.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs75.82 and Rs74.24 respectively.
