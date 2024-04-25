Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 09 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.48 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.39

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.48 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.39.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.7 and Rs 280 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

10 to close at Rs 298.67 against the last-day closing of Rs 297.57, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of Rs2.40 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs348.41 compared to the last closing of Rs346.01.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs75.82 and Rs74.24 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery secto ..

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister

6 minutes ago
 Three new bills introduced in Senate

Three new bills introduced in Senate

6 minutes ago
 Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

8 minutes ago
 1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts ..

1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month

8 minutes ago
 Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s ..

Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters

8 minutes ago
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with w ..

Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC

8 minutes ago
 Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive ..

Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..

7 minutes ago
 One woman died after speedy bus overturned

One woman died after speedy bus overturned

14 minutes ago
 155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Af ..

155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa

14 minutes ago
 Parliament committed to resolve public issues on p ..

Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa

14 minutes ago
 Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated ..

Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business