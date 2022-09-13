Russia-Africa Economic Forum to Take Place in St.Petersburg in Summer 2023 - Organizer

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The second Russia-Africa Economic Forum will take place in summer of 2023 in Saint Petersburg alongside the second Russia-Africa summit, the Roscongress Foundation said on Tuesday.

"The second Russia-Africa Economic Forum is scheduled to take place alongside the summit. It is planned that leaders of the African countries, who will come to Saint Petersburg, will participate in the forum together with representatives of Russian, African and international business, as well as state structures and African integration groups," the foundation said.

The organizing committee of the second Russia-Africa summit has already been established, with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov appointed as the chairman of the committee.

The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 23-24, 2019, and was co-hosted by Egypt. The participating states outlined priority areas of economic cooperation with the aim of achieving concrete goals in the coming years. The countries also set goals and objectives for the development of Russian-African cooperation in a variety of fields, including politics, security, economy, science, technology and culture. 

