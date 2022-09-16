Russian Authorities Order Purchase of 2 Domestic Gas Turbines for Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk TPP-1

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) SAKHALINSK, Russia, September 16 (Sputnik) - The Sakhalin Region government has ordered for procurement of two gas turbine units for the fifth power unit of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk thermal power plant- 1 (TPP) from a domestic manufacturer, the regional branch of the Russian energy ministry said on Friday.

The local energy supply company, Sakhalinenergo, is unable to provide scheduled overhauls and mid-term repairs of gas turbines manufactured by General Electric at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk TPP-1 under sanctions, despite the agreement with the contracting organization.

"In connection with the introduction of the sanctions regime against Russia, the customs authorities of the United States and the European Union refuse to allow the passage of gas turbine units sent to Russia. Since there are no spare parts, repairs are impossible on the territory of Russia, friendly or neutral states," the ministry's local branch said in a statement.

The capacity of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk TPP-1 reaches 455 megawatt, including 230 megawatt from five gas turbines installed in 2013-2014.

Under the current mode of equipment operation, a power shortage will occur with the maximum loading in the fourth quarter of 2024. Therefore, it is necessary to replace the exhaust gas turbine capacity at Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk TPP-1 in 2.5 years. In order to prevent electric power shortage, the regional authorities have worked out the issue of introducing new power generation based on Russian-made equipment.

Sakhalinenergo signed a contract with Russian manufacturer UEC-Aviadvigatel for the supply of two gas turbine units with a capacity of 25 megawatt each by investment program. The first unit will be delivered to Sakhalin Island before August 31 of next year and the second until January 31, 2024. The units are planned to be put into operation before July 31 the same year.

Sakhalinenergo provides centralized power supply to 13 of the region's 18 municipalities and heat supply to the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The company operates the largest power plants in the region ” Sakhalinskaya Gres-2 and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk TPP-1.