Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted At Oil Refinery In Russia's Samara

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 08:03 PM

An explosion occurred at the Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery in Russia's Samara, according to the preliminary information, an explosive device was planted, there was no serious damage and no casualties, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) An explosion occurred at the Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery in Russia's Samara, according to the preliminary information, an explosive device was planted, there was no serious damage and no casualties, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on Friday.

"An explosion occurred on the territory of the Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery in Samara today. According to the preliminary information, an explosive device was planted. Fortunately, there is no serious damage, as well as no injuries," Khinshtein said on Telegram.

