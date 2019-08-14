Russian Scientists Should Be Vigilant, Be Aware of Foreign Espionage - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Russian scientists should be vigilant, since foreign countries may be conducting spying activities in the scientific and industrial sector, but this does not mean that there is a need to introduce any restricting rules, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, when asked to comment on the Ministry of Science and Higher education's decree with rules that Russian scientists should comply with while communicating with foreign colleagues.

According to media reports, the ministry has prepared a decree tightening regulations related to communication between Russian scientists and foreign organizations. The decree stipulates, apart from other things, that Russian scientific organizations should seek permission to participate in meetings with foreign organizations, and should also provide written reports about talks upon their completion.

"I don't know, I have not seen the text. If it really says what you've just cited, then this seems to be over the top. Of course, we should be vigilant to some extent, as foreign special services remain active, and no one has abolished the scientific and industrial espionage. It is conducted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it is aimed against our scientists, especially against young scientists. But this does not mean that we have to bind ourselves with some rules, which will not result in anything good. We will try to find more information about it," Peskov told reporters.