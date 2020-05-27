Russian Stock Indices Close Down 0.5-1% Amid Falling Oil Prices

Russian stock indices closed down 0.5-1 percent on Wednesday amid falling oil prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed down 0.5-1 percent on Wednesday amid falling oil prices.

MOEX index closed down 0.47 percent to 2,741.02 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.04 percent to 1,212.20 points.

As of 19.36, Brent oil futures for July delivery were trading down 2.63 percent at $35.22 per barrel.