MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Russian gas producer Novatek is interested in involving India in its Arctic LNG 2 project and in signing contracts for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anton Inyutsyn said on Monday.

"Novatek company is interested in attracting Indian partners to the Arctic LNG 2 project and also in signing contracts for delivering LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 plant," Inyutsyn said at a Russian-Indian business meeting, as quoted by the Russian Energy Ministry.

The minister noted that LNG cooperation between Russia's Gazprom Group and India was becoming strategically important, given raising demand for natural gas in India and the prospects of new LNG projects development.