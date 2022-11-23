Russia's oil production, including gas condensate increased by 2.5% month-on-month to 45.3 million tonnes in October and the average daily oil production slightly decreased by 0.8% to 10.71 million barrels; and in January-October oil production was up 2.4% year-on-year to 443 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russia's oil production, including gas condensate increased by 2.5% month-on-month to 45.3 million tonnes in October and the average daily oil production slightly decreased by 0.8% to 10.71 million barrels; and in January-October oil production was up 2.4% year-on-year to 443 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"Oil production, including gas condensate, in October 2022 decreased by 1.3% compared to October 2021, amounting to 45.3 million tonnes. Compared to September 2022, the increase in production was 2.5%. In the 10 months of 2022, 443 million tonnes of oil were produced, which is by 2.4% more than in January-October 2021," the report read.

Russia's average daily oil production in October amounted to 10.71 million barrels, while the same indicator in September amounted to 10.8 million.