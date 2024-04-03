SACM directs speeding up digitization of all professional, general business

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical education Abdul Karim Tordher has directed to speed up the digitization of all professional and general business of the Directorate General of Industries and Commerce while emphasized upon improving the performance of department in terms of services delivery in consumer protection rights.

He has directed that a resource mapping cluster of special resources and products belonging to different regions of the province should be created so that the complete data of the special products of each region is available.

He has also directed the concerned authorities to take appropriate steps to make the Government Printing Press fully activate and profitable institution.

He issued these instructions during a briefing given to him regarding the department on the occasion of his visit to the Directorate General of Industries and Commerce on Wednesday.

DG Industries Kabir Afridi, Director Industries Muhammad Hanif and other officers were present on the occasion.On this occasion, the Special Assistant was briefed in detail about the department performance, achieved goals, professional responsibilities and activities.He was told that the department is providing its services through regional offices in 26 districts while 5086 cases have been disposed up regarding consumer rights in which fines of Rs 4700 million have also been imposed.

He was told that 58147 inspections have been conducted while 86% of the target of the financial year from July 2023 to March 2024 has also been achieved.He was further informed that the rules of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration Godown Act 2021 has been finalized and forwarded to the concerned authorities for Cabinet approval.

Similarly, the rules of the Industries Commerce and Trade Statistics Act have also been finalized.He was told that work is in progress to compile the resource mapping data and finalize it in the form of a report.He was also informed that 1932 firms have been registered with the department, while with the establishment of MIS system, the field activities of the department are put on the system and sharing with the department on dashboard.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant said that instead of the traditional method in the department, all the affairs should be made online and all the factors of registration and operational activities with the department should also be made digital for the convenience of the people.He also directed to add more potential features as required in the MIS system of the department.