UrduPoint.com

Santander Bank Posts Record Profit As Rates Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Santander bank posts record profit as rates rise

Spanish banking giant Banco Santander reported on Thursday record profits for 2022, becoming the latest European lender to get a boost from higher interest rates

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Spanish banking giant Banco Santander reported on Thursday record profits for 2022, becoming the latest European lender to get a boost from higher interest rates.

The bank posted an annual net profit of 9.6 billion euros ($10.6 billion), up 18 percent from 2021 and higher than forecast by analysts polled by financial data firm FactSet.

The result smashed the previous record annual profit of 9.06 billion euros seen in 2007, before the global financial crisis of 2008.

"2022 was another strong year for Santander as we made further progress in growing our customer base profitably, while maintaining a rock-solid balance sheet," Banco Santander head Ana Botin said.

Central banks have hiked interest rates worldwide in an effort to tame runaway inflation, which jumped after economies emerged from Covid restrictions, and surged higher still after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Banks across Europe have benefited from higher borrowing costs.

BBVA, Spain's second-biggest lender by market value after Santander, posted Wednesday a 38 percent jump in net profit to a record 6.42 billion euros in 2022.

And on Thursday Germany's largest lender, Deutsche Bank said it booked its highest annual profit since 2007 last year, thanks to higher interest rates.

Botin said central banks and governments are expected to continue to focus on bringing down inflation this year.

"Our team has proven experience in navigating these conditions successfully and we expect revenue growth will continue to offset cost inflation pressures and the anticipated increase in cost of risk," she said.

The bank, which has a strong presence in Europe and Latin America, added seven million new clients last year, bringing its worldwide total to 160 million.

This helped total loans to increase by 5.0 percent and deposits to rise 9.0 percent.

- More growth in 2023 - Santander's net interest income, the equivalent of its revenue, rose 16 percent to reach 38.6 billion euros, slightly higher than forecast by FactSet.

Santander said it expects to post double-digit revenue growth in 2023.

While the sharp rise in inflation led to a seven percent rise in overall costs, the bank said it had continued to improve productivity last year, aided by growing number of customers doing their banking online.

Santander said its cost-to-income ratio -- an efficiency indicator which is the ratio of total costs to total income of the bank -- was 45.8 percent in 2022, inching up from 45.4 percent in the previous year.

It said this is one of the best levels of Europe's major banks.

The bank confirmed that shareholders would receive a payout of around 40 percent of the group's underlying profit, divided equally between cash dividends and share buybacks.

Spain's left-wing government plans to impose a temporary windfall tax on big banks in 2023 and 2024 to finance measures aimed at helping households cope with higher prices.

The measure is expected to add 1.5 billion euros to the state budget this year and a similar amount in 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Budget Bank Germany Tame Progress Santander Spain Deutsche Bank Market Post From Government Share Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation St ..

Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation Strategy for 2023-2026

8 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power P ..

PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant

17 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary o ..

Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Nazis Defeat in Battle of St ..

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler awarded rigorous imprisonment in Atto ..

Drug peddler awarded rigorous imprisonment in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Police solve murder case of 10-year-old boy

Police solve murder case of 10-year-old boy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.