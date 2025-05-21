SAPM Haroon Emphasizes Local Manufacturing To Boost Pakistan’s Automotive Industry
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday underscored the importance of promoting local manufacturing to drive the growth of Pakistan’s automotive industry.
During a meeting with the CEO of Master Motors, he expressed satisfaction with the impressive capabilities demonstrated by domestic manufacturers such as Master Motors.
The discussion focused on key topics including tariff policies, local production of automotive parts, and strategies to increase vehicle exports, said a news release.
“Our Prime Minister envisions making Pakistan’s automotive sector competitive both regionally and globally,” said Haroon Akhtar.
He also stressed the importance of ensuring passenger safety and comfort in bus manufacturing, calling it a crucial aspect of industry development.
Highlighting ongoing government efforts, he added, “We are introducing policies aimed at elevating Pakistan’s automotive industry to meet global standards.”
Haroon Akhtar further commended the outstanding performance of the Yutong bus service, which he personally experienced, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting and facilitating the sustainable growth of the automotive sector.
