UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Invest About $769Bln In Energy Projects - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Saudi Arabia to Invest About $769Bln in Energy Projects - Energy Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Saudi Arabia will invest some 2.85 trillion Saudi Riyals ($769 billion) in energy projects until 2030, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said on Wednesday.

"The cost of the planned projects in the kingdom's energy sector, which are planned to be implemented by 2030, is about 2.85 trillion Saudi riyals, which will require attracting industrial investments worth 260 billion riyals over the next ten years to localize 75% of the components of these projects," the minister told the opening ceremony of a new office of Saudi oil company SABIC, as quoted by the Asharq news broadcaster.

He added that the projects will require the development of some 100 square kilometers (38 square miles) of industrial land in the cities of Jubail, Yanbu, Ras Al-Khair, and Jizan, as well as the construction of new oil export facilities in Ras al-Khair to increase the country's oil production to planned 13 million barrels per day.

The minister also said that the Saudi authorities are planning to increase oil storage capacities in Jubail, Yanbu, and Ras Al-Khair, expand the existing ports in Jubail and Yanbu, and open a new port for oil exports in Ras Al-Khair.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Company Oil Saudi Jizan Saudi Arabia Saud (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

5 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

5 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

5 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

5 hours ago
 CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Confl ..

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues ..

5 hours ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.