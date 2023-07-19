Open Menu

SBP Designates Domestic Systemically Important Banks For 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 08:39 PM

SBP designates domestic systemically important banks for 2023

The State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday announced the Domestic Systemically Important Banks for the year 2023 under D-SIBs framework aimed at further strengthening risk management capacities and resilience against shocks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday announced the Domestic Systemically Important Banks for the year 2023 under D-SIBs framework aimed at further strengthening risk management capacities and resilience against shocks.

According to a statement issued here, the central bank has designated National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and United Bank Limited (UBL) as D-SIBs for the year 2023 after carrying out the annual assessment based on banks' financials as of December 31, 2022 in line with D-SIBs framework.

In addition to the implementation of the enhanced supervisory requirements, the designated banks have to follow additional Common Equity Tier-1 (CET-1) capital requirements according to the specified bucket.

The NBP has been assigned bucket D with 2.5 percent additional CET-1 requirement, the HBL has been placed in bucket C with 1.5 percent additional CET-1 requirement and UBL in bucket A with 0.5 percent additional CET-1 requirement.

The enhanced requirements aim to further strengthen the resilience of the systemically important banks against shocks and augment their risk management capacities, the SBP spokesperson informed.

Besides, branches of Global-Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) operating in Pakistan would also be required to hold additional CET-1 capital against their risk-weighted assets in Pakistan at the rate as applicable on the respective principal G-SIB, it added.

D-SIBs Framework notified in April 2018 by SBP is consistent with international standards and global best practices and takes into account the local dynamics, the statement said adding that the framework specifies the methodology for the identification and designation of D-SIBs, enhanced regulatory and supervisory requirements and implementation guidelines for D-SIBs.

Giving details of two steps process of identification of D-SIBs, the spokesperson stated that in the first step, sample D-SIBs were identified each year based on the quantitative and qualitative criteria while in the second step, D-SIBs were designated from amongst the sample D-SIBs based on institutions' composite systemic score in terms of their size, interconnectedness, substitutability and complexity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank April December HBL National Bank Of Pakistan 2018 United Bank Limited From Best Habib Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahar ..

Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahara region

5 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan envoy for close liaison to exploit unta ..

Kazakhstan envoy for close liaison to exploit untapped trade potential

5 minutes ago
 Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunitie ..

Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunities

41 minutes ago
 Goldman Sachs reports 62% drop in Q2 profits on lo ..

Goldman Sachs reports 62% drop in Q2 profits on low merger activity

5 minutes ago
 ADB raises Bangladesh's economic growth forecast

ADB raises Bangladesh's economic growth forecast

5 minutes ago
 ECB Policymaker Blames US Banking Crisis on Social ..

ECB Policymaker Blames US Banking Crisis on Social Media

2 minutes ago
UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development a ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development across next decade: Turkish Amb ..

56 minutes ago
 Ruptly, OIC-UNA collaborate to bring better unders ..

Ruptly, OIC-UNA collaborate to bring better understanding of news verification t ..

56 minutes ago
 PTCL group posts 26.8% revenue growth in six month ..

PTCL group posts 26.8% revenue growth in six months

2 minutes ago
 Janhvi's hilarious dance moves from "Bawaal" song ..

Janhvi's hilarious dance moves from "Bawaal" song take internet by storm

1 hour ago
 Political parties asked to submit statement of acc ..

Political parties asked to submit statement of accounts by August 29

2 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 71 billion disbursed among 7.9 million be ..

Over Rs. 71 billion disbursed among 7.9 million beneficiary women

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business