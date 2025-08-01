SBP Injects Rs 12.88 Trillion In Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:19 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs 12,878.069 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs 12,878.069 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).
The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on August 01 and accepted an amount of Rs 12,603.535 billion against 39 quotes while another Rs 274.534 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.
For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 10 quotes for the 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 893.309 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.02% to 11.10%. SBP accepted all the bids with the total realized value amounting to Rs 893.309 billion at 11.02% rate of return.
Moreover, the SBP also received 29 bids for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 11,953.
462 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.01 to 11.12%. The SBP accepted an amount of Rs 11,710.226 billion against 29 bids at 11.01% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.01% was Rs 5,345 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 5,089.25 billion on a pro-rate basis.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7 and 14 day tenors. The central bank received one bid for the 7-day tenor offering Rs 121.245 billion at 11.15% rate of return. The SBP accepted the quote with the entire amount at the offered rate.
The central bank also received two bids for the 14-day tenor offering Rs 153.289 billion at 11.13% rate of return. SBP accepted both the bids with the entire amount at the offered rate.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Iran pledges to deepen bilateral trade, border cooperation in ministerial talk3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 20256 hours ago
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities16 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance16 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola19 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaij ..19 hours ago
-
Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI20 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Romania eye stronger trade, strategic cooperation20 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes historic tariff deal with USA20 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to be adopted for cleanliness: DC21 hours ago
-
Arbabi proposes establishment of joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan19 hours ago