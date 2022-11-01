UrduPoint.com

SCCI Calls For Framing Sustainable, Growth Oriented Policies

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SCCI calls for framing sustainable, growth oriented policies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq has called for framing durable and sustainable policies in consultation with business community to boost up industrialization and businesses for economic prosperity.

Muhammad Ishaq was responding to various queries of a group of the 35th 'Mid-Career Management Course' (MCMC) under-training senior officers of various provincial government departments in National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar during their visit to Chamber House here on Tuesday.

The delegation was headed by senior faculty member Shabidullah Wazir.

Shahid Hussain, the chamber senior vice president, ex-SVP Imran Khan Mohmand, former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, executive members Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Javed Ahmad Khan, Lala Badshah, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Qurtul Ain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, along with traders, industrialists and others were also present on the occasion.

The SCCI chief noted a huge potential and opportunities were available to attract investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, he emphasized that the government should take initiatives to utilize available natural resources and capabilities at optimal level and to create more job opportunities in the province.

He stressed the need for adopting modern techniques and procedures against primitive/traditional one to bring development on fast-track grounds. He called for provision of uninterrupted electricity and gas to industries and business premises.

To another question about the connection/linkages between SCCI and KPBOIT, Ishaq replied that provincial governments had established subsidiary institutions for attracting investments in the province. However, he said these institutions have made no difference in provision of relief to the business community.

On the other hand, he said SCCI was making concerted efforts to attract investments by establishing close relations with diplomatic missions in Pakistan.

Responding to another question about skilled workforce, research and development, he said the business community had made efforts to impart skills through special training programmes on modern lines.

He, however, said the government relevant departments were lacking capacity to adopt those modern/latest techniques and technologies consistently.

Earlier, the SCCI chief Muhammad Ishaq through a comprehensive multi-media presentation briefed the participants regarding SCCI organism, objectives, future plan, programmes and key-investment attractions schemes in the province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Business Imran Khan Mohmand Visit Job Rashid Chamber Gas Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambas ..

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambassador

36 minutes ago
 Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

1 hour ago
 ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

2 hours ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.