SCCI calls for framing sustainable, growth oriented policies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq has called for framing durable and sustainable policies in consultation with business community to boost up industrialization and businesses for economic prosperity.

Muhammad Ishaq was responding to various queries of a group of the 35th 'Mid-Career Management Course' (MCMC) under-training senior officers of various provincial government departments in National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar during their visit to Chamber House here on Tuesday.

The delegation was headed by senior faculty member Shabidullah Wazir.

Shahid Hussain, the chamber senior vice president, ex-SVP Imran Khan Mohmand, former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, executive members Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Javed Ahmad Khan, Lala Badshah, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Qurtul Ain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, along with traders, industrialists and others were also present on the occasion.

The SCCI chief noted a huge potential and opportunities were available to attract investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, he emphasized that the government should take initiatives to utilize available natural resources and capabilities at optimal level and to create more job opportunities in the province.

He stressed the need for adopting modern techniques and procedures against primitive/traditional one to bring development on fast-track grounds. He called for provision of uninterrupted electricity and gas to industries and business premises.

To another question about the connection/linkages between SCCI and KPBOIT, Ishaq replied that provincial governments had established subsidiary institutions for attracting investments in the province. However, he said these institutions have made no difference in provision of relief to the business community.

On the other hand, he said SCCI was making concerted efforts to attract investments by establishing close relations with diplomatic missions in Pakistan.

Responding to another question about skilled workforce, research and development, he said the business community had made efforts to impart skills through special training programmes on modern lines.

He, however, said the government relevant departments were lacking capacity to adopt those modern/latest techniques and technologies consistently.

Earlier, the SCCI chief Muhammad Ishaq through a comprehensive multi-media presentation briefed the participants regarding SCCI organism, objectives, future plan, programmes and key-investment attractions schemes in the province.