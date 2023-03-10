SCCI, CUSIT sign MoU to strengthen industries-academia linkages

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and City University of Science and Information Technology (CUS&IT) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and City University of Science and Information Technology (CUS&IT) Peshawar.

The agreement aims to strengthen industries-academia linkages, mutual cooperation in research, social awareness, development of the community and provision of employment opportunities, says a press release issued here on Friday.

The MoU was signed by SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and the CUSIT Peshawar President, Saboor Sethi in presence of the varsity Dean, Prof Dr Muhammad Abid and other academic and administrative staff.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and others.

Muhammad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion termed the agreement between SCCI and CUSTI as a milestone initiative toward enhancing mutual collaboration and enhancing industries-academia linkages and conduct of joint research.

The SCCI chief underlined that the industries-academia cooperation is a dire need of the hour, which will not only provide learning and gaining practical experience to highly-quality male and female young students and provide them employment opportunities as well.

Ishaq called for revamping the curriculum of skill training institutions to bring them up to modern standards.

He enlightened that a series of training/workshops for building technical skills and awareness about modern techniques among young entrepreneurs in collaboration with GIZ and other institutions have been initiated by SCCI, saying that the MoU is also part of these efforts.

The MoU will further enhance cooperation between the SCCI and CUSIT Peshawar, he added.

Saboor Sethi while addressing the occasion called the agreement a welcoming step to strengthen bilateral cooperation and said that both institutions will strengthen linkages by launching programs, training and research projects.

Earlier, the SCCI chief M. Ishaq and president of CUSIT Peshawar Saboor Sethi formally signed on MoU and exchanged the documents.