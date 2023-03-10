UrduPoint.com

SCCI, CUSIT Sign MoU To Strengthen Industries-academia Linkages

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 07:04 PM

SCCI, CUSIT sign MoU to strengthen industries-academia linkages

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and City University of Science and Information Technology (CUS&IT) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and City University of Science and Information Technology (CUS&IT) Peshawar.

The agreement aims to strengthen industries-academia linkages, mutual cooperation in research, social awareness, development of the community and provision of employment opportunities, says a press release issued here on Friday.

The MoU was signed by SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq and the CUSIT Peshawar President, Saboor Sethi in presence of the varsity Dean, Prof Dr Muhammad Abid and other academic and administrative staff.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz and others.

Muhammad Ishaq while speaking on the occasion termed the agreement between SCCI and CUSTI as a milestone initiative toward enhancing mutual collaboration and enhancing industries-academia linkages and conduct of joint research.

The SCCI chief underlined that the industries-academia cooperation is a dire need of the hour, which will not only provide learning and gaining practical experience to highly-quality male and female young students and provide them employment opportunities as well.

Ishaq called for revamping the curriculum of skill training institutions to bring them up to modern standards.

He enlightened that a series of training/workshops for building technical skills and awareness about modern techniques among young entrepreneurs in collaboration with GIZ and other institutions have been initiated by SCCI, saying that the MoU is also part of these efforts.

The MoU will further enhance cooperation between the SCCI and CUSIT Peshawar, he added.

Saboor Sethi while addressing the occasion called the agreement a welcoming step to strengthen bilateral cooperation and said that both institutions will strengthen linkages by launching programs, training and research projects.

Earlier, the SCCI chief M. Ishaq and president of CUSIT Peshawar Saboor Sethi formally signed on MoU and exchanged the documents.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Young Male Chamber Commerce Afridi Agreement Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.