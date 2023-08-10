Open Menu

SCCI Gets 'Development Leadership Award'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The government has bestowed upon the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) the prestigious 'Development Leadership Award'.

According to the SCCI press release, the award was given in recognition of the SCCI meritorious services in domains of trade, commerce, and industrial development.

Through this award, the government has acknowledged the Chamber's efforts in the promotion of exports, capacity building of entrepreneurs, skills development, and execution of mega projects, including the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dryport and AirSial.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik received the award from former Federal minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry was the only trade body of Pakistan to be adornedwith this exalted laurel.

