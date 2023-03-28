UrduPoint.com

SCCI President Felicitates Riazuddin Sheikh On Receiving Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik extended his heartfelt congratulations to Riazuddin Sheikh on receiving the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz award from the President of Pakistan on March 23, 2023.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the SCCI President said that this was truly an outstanding achievement and a testament to the dedication, hard work, and contributions of Riazuddin Sheikh towards the development and progress of Pakistan in general and Sialkot in particular.

He said that Sitara-i-Imtiaz was the third-highest civilian award of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and it was a great honour to be recognized with such a prestigious award.

Malik said that Riazuddin Sheikh's outstanding work and accomplishments had not gone unnoticed, and this award was a well-deserved recognition of his significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the city of SialkotRiazuddin Sheikh's achievements and commitment to excellence serve as an inspiration to the businesscommunity of Sialkot and shall continue to be a shining example for the generations to come, he added.

