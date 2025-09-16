Innovation and value addition key to export growth: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, stressed on Tuesday the importance of diversifying the export base of the country and improving the international competitiveness of the local agricultural sector through innovations and value addition.

The minister chaired a meeting of the committee formed to finalize the agenda for the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Malaysia. The meeting brought together senior officials from relevant ministries and departments to deliberate on proposals concerning technology, agriculture, food security and trade cooperation with Malaysia.

The committee reviewed in detail the prospects of enhancing Pakistan’s export, especially agricultural exports to Malaysia, said a press release issued by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Special emphasis was laid on developing a robust strategy for the promotion of Halal meat, rice, fruits, and value-added agro-based products, in line with Malaysia’s market requirements. It was underlined that Pakistan, being a major producer of agricultural commodities, holds a strong comparative advantage in supplying high-quality food products to Malaysia.

He highlighted the role of modern research, innovation, and value addition in meeting international standards and ensuring greater market penetration.

It was agreed that technical cooperation and knowledge-sharing with Malaysia would also be pursued to strengthen agricultural productivity and food security.

Discussions were also held on organizing a Pakistan-Malaysia business Summit during the Prime Minister’s visit. The Summit will provide a platform for B2B linkages between agricultural producers, food exporters, and investors from both countries.

This initiative is expected to open new avenues for Pakistani farmers and agribusinesses, particularly in the Halal food market.

Tanveer Hussain reaffirmed the government’s resolve to boost agriculture-led exports and to utilize the Malaysia visit as an opportunity to secure long-term partnerships in food security, research, and sustainable farming practices.

He expressed confidence that the outcomes of the visit would not only strengthen bilateral ties but also contribute to the prosperity of farmers in the country and the national economy.