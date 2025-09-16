FDA Assigned New Goals For Modern Urban Development
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has set ambitious new goals for the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) aimed at modern urban development and accelerated service delivery.
During a briefing session at the FDA Complex, the commissioner called on the FDA leadership to propose large-scale development projects that reflect innovative ideas and modern needs, introducing a new era of progress for Faisalabad — Pakistan’s third-largest city.
Raja Jahangir Anwar reviewed the authority’s responsibilities and performance, receiving detailed updates from Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary. The DG outlined the FDA’s organizational structure, scope of activities, budget, recent reforms in service delivery, and future development plans.
The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, FDA Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, and directors Junaid Hasan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Sohail Maqsood Panu, and Asim Mahmood.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the immediate development of a citizen-friendly mobile application that will provide real-time information on the legal status and relevant records of private housing schemes, assisting citizens in resolving related issues efficiently.
He emphasized planning a landmark urban development project in the city center, such as an AI (Artificial Intelligence) Tower, a parking plaza, or another large-scale development aligned with contemporary urban requirements.
Furthermore, he recommended revamping the marketing strategy for the FDA City residential project by introducing international-standard urban facilities and a theme park to attract residents and enhance the project’s appeal. He also ordered the expansion and improvement of the FDA sports Complex.
Raja Jahangir Anwar stressed the importance of making the benefits of digitization accessible to the public and ensuring that service delivery processes become faster, easier, and more convenient.
Director General Asif Chaudhary updated the commissioner on enforcement actions against illegal housing schemes and discussed the FDA’s revenue sources. He highlighted that real-time ownership clearance certificates are now being issued through an online system, with plans to enable home delivery of these certificates in the next phase. Additionally, he outlined proposed urban development projects and addressed ongoing challenges faced by the FDA.
