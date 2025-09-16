Open Menu

FDA Assigned New Goals For Modern Urban Development

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

FDA assigned new goals for modern urban development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar has set ambitious new goals for the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) aimed at modern urban development and accelerated service delivery.

During a briefing session at the FDA Complex, the commissioner called on the FDA leadership to propose large-scale development projects that reflect innovative ideas and modern needs, introducing a new era of progress for Faisalabad — Pakistan’s third-largest city.

Raja Jahangir Anwar reviewed the authority’s responsibilities and performance, receiving detailed updates from Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary. The DG outlined the FDA’s organizational structure, scope of activities, budget, recent reforms in service delivery, and future development plans.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, FDA Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, and directors Junaid Hasan Manj, Asma Mohsin, Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Sohail Maqsood Panu, and Asim Mahmood.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the immediate development of a citizen-friendly mobile application that will provide real-time information on the legal status and relevant records of private housing schemes, assisting citizens in resolving related issues efficiently.

He emphasized planning a landmark urban development project in the city center, such as an AI (Artificial Intelligence) Tower, a parking plaza, or another large-scale development aligned with contemporary urban requirements.

Furthermore, he recommended revamping the marketing strategy for the FDA City residential project by introducing international-standard urban facilities and a theme park to attract residents and enhance the project’s appeal. He also ordered the expansion and improvement of the FDA sports Complex.

Raja Jahangir Anwar stressed the importance of making the benefits of digitization accessible to the public and ensuring that service delivery processes become faster, easier, and more convenient.

Director General Asif Chaudhary updated the commissioner on enforcement actions against illegal housing schemes and discussed the FDA’s revenue sources. He highlighted that real-time ownership clearance certificates are now being issued through an online system, with plans to enable home delivery of these certificates in the next phase. Additionally, he outlined proposed urban development projects and addressed ongoing challenges faced by the FDA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

44 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

60 minutes ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

2 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

2 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

3 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business