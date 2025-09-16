Open Menu

InDrive Displays Children’s Art On Cars

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM

inDrive displays children’s art on cars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) inDrive, a global mobility and services platform, on Tuesday launched its first creative campaign with Pakistan Sweet Home, a children’s orphanage.

As part of this partnership, children have been given a platform to express their imagination by having their drawings featured on inDrive’s cars in Islamabad.

The collaboration celebrates the artistic talents of children while encouraging passengers to support them through donations. As part of the campaign, an art competition was held at Pakistan Sweet Home, where children were invited to create artworks around three themes: Freedom and Justice, Rides of the Future, and Super Hero Driver.

The initiative underscores inDrive’s dedication to supporting communities in Pakistan while helping children express their creativity, continue their education, and fulfil their dreams. “At inDrive, we believe in using our platform to create meaningful change,” said Awais Saeed, Country Head of inDrive Pakistan. “This campaign is about giving children a voice, nurturing their imagination, and reminding people that every ride tells a story of hope and possibility.

Through this initiative, we hope to inspire people to support Pakistan Sweet Home in empowering these bright young minds to build a stronger future.” As part of the campaign, passengers are encouraged to make direct donations to Pakistan Sweet Home. inDrive has also rolled out a feature that enables loyalty points donations to the orphanage through its app. This feature is currently undergoing its pilot launch and is available to 50% of the customer base.

Zamurrad Khan, Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home, added, “Every child deserves love, opportunity, and a chance to dream. Many of our children have faced very difficult circumstances, but initiatives like this remind them that they are valued and that their creativity has a place in society. Our partnership with inDrive is focused on supporting these children and making a meaningful difference in their lives.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

2 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

3 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

3 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

3 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

3 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

4 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business