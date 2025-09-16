InDrive Displays Children’s Art On Cars
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) inDrive, a global mobility and services platform, on Tuesday launched its first creative campaign with Pakistan Sweet Home, a children’s orphanage.
As part of this partnership, children have been given a platform to express their imagination by having their drawings featured on inDrive’s cars in Islamabad.
The collaboration celebrates the artistic talents of children while encouraging passengers to support them through donations. As part of the campaign, an art competition was held at Pakistan Sweet Home, where children were invited to create artworks around three themes: Freedom and Justice, Rides of the Future, and Super Hero Driver.
The initiative underscores inDrive’s dedication to supporting communities in Pakistan while helping children express their creativity, continue their education, and fulfil their dreams. “At inDrive, we believe in using our platform to create meaningful change,” said Awais Saeed, Country Head of inDrive Pakistan. “This campaign is about giving children a voice, nurturing their imagination, and reminding people that every ride tells a story of hope and possibility.
Through this initiative, we hope to inspire people to support Pakistan Sweet Home in empowering these bright young minds to build a stronger future.” As part of the campaign, passengers are encouraged to make direct donations to Pakistan Sweet Home. inDrive has also rolled out a feature that enables loyalty points donations to the orphanage through its app. This feature is currently undergoing its pilot launch and is available to 50% of the customer base.
Zamurrad Khan, Patron in Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home, added, “Every child deserves love, opportunity, and a chance to dream. Many of our children have faced very difficult circumstances, but initiatives like this remind them that they are valued and that their creativity has a place in society. Our partnership with inDrive is focused on supporting these children and making a meaningful difference in their lives.”
