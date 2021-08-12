SECP becomes first govt agency to offer WhatsApp Support Service

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), to promptly response public queries regarding incorporation of companies, has introduced its WhatsApp Channel for Business Care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), to promptly response public queries regarding incorporation of companies, has introduced its WhatsApp Channel for business Care.

The WhatsApp help line number is first of its kind service in Pakistan's Public sector, said a press release issued here.

The WhatsApp service can be accessed by saving the help line number "03069365625" and then starting a conversation with SECP WhatsApp. Users will have a more streamlined experience as this service will provide immediate responses to their queries on Company Registration, Companies search through Name & Incorporation number and fee calculator.

The facility of Live Chat with Business Centre officer is also provided that will enable the users to exchange messages, voice notes, documents, images for complete support and solution.

This is part of SECP's ongoing efforts to provide convenience to the general public users with regards to provision of information.

The SECP is also planning to add more avenues to the Business Care solution by integrating its eServices system with new features that will enable the users to check status of their eServices cases and provide the facility to lodge and check status of their complaints from the WhatsApp platform.