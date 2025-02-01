Open Menu

SECP Clarifies Its Role In Merger Process Of Telecom Companies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 12:00 AM

SECP Clarifies its role in merger process of telecom companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A digital media outlet has reported that the merger of two large telecom companies in Pakistan is pending because of procedural delays by SECP. The news item is factually incorrect.

Till date, no such transaction has been reported to SECP for approval.

It should be noted that SECP only sanctions schemes of arrangements in respect of small sized companies and public sector companies to the extent of the Federal Government, which is not relevant in the mentioned transaction, said a press release issued here on Friday.

It also provides feedback on petitions filed for sanction by the relevant courts, in a timely manner.

Accordingly, the reports of delay in approving the transaction by SECP is incorrect, and no such feedback is pending at our end.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

46 seconds ago
 KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

9 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

9 minutes ago
 PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: ..

PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

15 minutes ago
 Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects ..

Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui

15 minutes ago
 'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insist ..

'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA

46 minutes ago
War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survi ..

War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official

29 minutes ago
 PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urg ..

PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support

27 minutes ago
 Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champi ..

Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champions sharing

27 minutes ago
 600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily ..

600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food P ..

1 hour ago
 Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Betw ..

Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 ACP election to be held on February 2

ACP election to be held on February 2

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business