UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP's Measures Instrumental In Pakistan's Ease Of Doing Business Ranking

Umer Jamshaid 59 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:31 PM

SECP's measures instrumental in Pakistan's ease of doing business ranking

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has undertaken vital reforms to shorten the time involved in starting a business, measures for protecting minority investors and resolving insolvency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ):The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has undertaken vital reforms to shorten the time involved in starting a business, measures for protecting minority investors and resolving insolvency.

These were pulling factors in improving country's overall ease of doing business ranking, said a press release issued by SECP.

Out of total 10 areas covered in the WB report, the success of reforms drive by the SECP for ease of doing business is reflected in three indicators, like starting a business, protecting minority investors and resolving insolvency, where Pakistan ranked 72, 28 and 58 respectively.

In World Bank's latest rankings on ease of doing business for 2020, Pakistan has improved its position by 28 points from 136 to 108.

The improvement was an unprecedented in the history of Pakistan. With reforms acknowledged in 6 areas including starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, paying taxes and trading across borders, Pakistan is ranked a number one reformer in South Asia and scored 6th position among top ten reformers globally.

The Doing Business Report is a publication of the World Bank Group that benchmarks business regulation in 190 countries.

Out of six reform areas acknowledged in 2020 report, the biggest jump of 58 points were recorded in Starting a Business position from 130 to 72.

Expansion of online one-stop-shop facility through SECP's eServices to different federal and provincial agencies has reduced number of procedures required to set up a business from 10 to 5.

Now an entrepreneur can get registration with 6 agencies i.e. SECP, NTN from FBR and registration with EOBI, PESSI/SESSI and labor department and excise and taxation department of Punjab and Sindh by submitting a single online application through SECP eServices.

The SECP Commissioner for Corporatization and Compliance Department, Shaukat Hussain said that SECP remains committed to pursue SECP's agenda for ease of doing business.

He further said that finalization of subordinate legislation under corporate rehabilitation and corporate restructuring laws, operationalization of secured transaction registry and extension of one-stop-shop facility to KP and Balochistan is among top priority areas for the next year.

Last year, due to reforms introduced by the SECP, Pakistan improved its position significantly in two areas including Starting a Business (142 to 130) and Resolving Insolvency (from 82 to 53).

SECP's efforts for ease of doing business have also been recognized in World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report 2019.

While overall ranking on Global Competitiveness Index dropped slightly, indicators relating to SECP show significant improvement. In "Business Dynamics" Pakistan improved by 15 points due to reduction in cost and time to start business and improvement in Insolvency regulatory framework.

Score in Strength of Auditing and Reporting Standards, sub-indicator of Institutions, also improved from 3.9 to 4.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) World Bank Electricity Business Punjab Minority FBR 2019 2020 From Top Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IHC observes federal govt, NAB will be responsibil ..

10 minutes ago

Where are 5 million houses and 10 million jobs?

16 minutes ago

Trump hits Thai seafood industry over worker right ..

3 minutes ago

Police detain 26 at anti-government protests in Ka ..

3 minutes ago

Teen prodigy Robinson edges Shiffrin in World Cup ..

3 minutes ago

Police held drug peddler in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.