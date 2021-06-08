UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Tue 08th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Seven ships, MSC Samu, MSC Amafi, Maersk Bentonville, Chipol Xiongan, Alexandros-3, PMS Seagul and Tai Hawk carrying Containers, Project cargo and Coal were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Electric Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile another ship, Corcoyado carrying Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Chemicals, Palm oil and Gas oil, out of them, seven ships, Ikan Pelata, Gaschem Dollart, Corona, Velos Forza, MSC Samu, MSC Amafi and Maersk Bentonville are expected to sail from PIBT, EVTL, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 207,028 tonnes, comprising 160,437 tonnes imports cargo and 46,591 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,755 Containers (2,385 TEUs imports and 2,370 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are twenty four ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Ginga Panther, Corcovado, NCC Nasma and Chemtrans Adriatic & two more ships, MSC Pina and Maersk Kingston carrying Chemicals, Natural gas, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, PGPCL, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday.

