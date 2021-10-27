Shipping activity at Port Qasim

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The following movements of ships was reported on Tuesday, where four ships namely, Maersk Denver, Julie, CL Qung Shui He and Nord Neptune carrying Containers, Coal and Gas oil arrived at the Port and berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, APL California, Corona and FPMCP Ideal carrying Containers, Palm oil and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, six ships namely, MSC Samu, Julie, Elizabeth, FP MC-30, Elikon and T-Vega left the port on Wednesday morning, while another container vessel 'Maersk Denver' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo throughput of 214,474 tonnes, comprising 176,360 tonnes imports cargo and 38,114 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,222 Containers (2,980 TEUs Imports and 2,242 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships, APL California, Vega Stetind, IVS Bosch Hoek, Lista, Maritime Suzanne, PS Ocean and Umm Al-Amad scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Wheat, Palm oil, Chemicals and Natural gas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4, FAP, LCT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Wednesday, while another container ship, 'Irenes Ray' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

