Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Four ships namely Safmarine Ngami, MSC Caledonia, CMA CGM Cendrillon and White Prul carrying containers and LPG berthed at Qasim International Container and EngroVopak Terminal, here at Port Qasim the other day.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Chemroad Sea and MSC Bridgeport carrying palm oil and containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, MSC Caledonia and CMA CGM Cendrillon left the Port on Monday morning, while 05 more ships, AnisKolan, NorstarIntreoid, Atlantic Polaris, White Purl and Safmarine Ngami are expected to sail later in the day.

A cargo volume of 177,040 tonnes, comprising 145,352 tonnes of imports cargo and 31,688 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,860 containers (2,996 TEUs Imports and 1,864 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, IVS Pinehurst, Ami, Aligote and MSC Bridgeport and another containers ship 'Lana' carrying coal, palm oil, gas oil and containers are expected to take berths at PQEPT, LCT, FOTCO and QICT today.

