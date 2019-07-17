UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 16 July 2019

Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:17 AM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 16 July 2019

Brisk shipping was recorded at the Port Qasim on Monday, where seven ships Conti Lyon, CPO Hamburh, Lorentzos, SBI Sabina, Yamilah-III and Tomson Gas were scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Palm Oil, Diesel Oil and LPG allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal, FOTCO and Engro Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ):Brisk shipping was recorded at the Port Qasim on Monday, where seven ships Conti Lyon, CPO Hamburh, Lorentzos, SBI Sabina, Yamilah-III and Tomson Gas were scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Palm Oil, Diesel Oil and LPG allotted berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal, FOTCO and Engro Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, six more ships carrying Containers, General cargo, Soya bean and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim last 24 hurs.

A total of ten ships occupied at berths at PQ to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, LPG, Canola Seeds, Diesel Oil and Palm Oil respectively.

Out of them five ships conti Lyon, CPO Hamburg, SBI Taurus, Thor Medoc and Tomson Gas are expected to sail on Tuesday (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 107,667 tonnes, comprising 75,492 tonnes imports cargo and 32,653 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,698 containers (TEUs) (1,149 TEUs imports and 1,549 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Five ships CPO Bremen, Maersk Selafor, RU Yi Indian Goodwill and Al-Ejnan carrying containers, general cargo, soya bean and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FAP and EETL respectively on Tuesday, July 16, while a container vessel GH Zephyr is due to arrive at Port Qasim on the same day.

More Stories From Business

