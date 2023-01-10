Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, MSC Tianping, Lana, SC Falcon, Al-Gattara and Serenity Gas carrying Containers, Palm oil, LNG and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Five ships namely, MSC Tianping, Lana, SC Falcon, Al-Gattara and Serenity Gas carrying Containers, Palm oil, LNG and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, EM Astoria, CL Dayang He and Silver Joan carrying Containers, Soyabean and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 05 ships, Margarita, MSC Tianping, Lana, Global Lady and Al Marrouna left the Port on Tuesday morning, are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 178,215 tonnes, comprising 147,890 tonnes imports cargo and 30,325 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,296` Containers (1,807 TEUs Imports and 1,489 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, an oil tanker 'Ocean Pioneer' & another 05 more ship, Maersk Denver, MSC Helena III, MSC Maria Elena, Southern Wolf and Ladon carrying Palm oil, Containers, Chemicals and Gas oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, EVTL and FOTCO on Tuesday.