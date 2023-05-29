Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :PQA shipping activities were recorded on Sunday,where three ships namely, MSC Rafaela, CMA CGM Figaro and Al-Jassasiya carrying Containers and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan Gas Port Terminal respectively (.) Meanwhile another ship, Serenity Gas with 4,590 tonnes of LPG is also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same period.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Shesapeake, CMA CGM Figaro and MSC Rafaela left the Port on Monday morning on 29th May,& three more ships, Olita, Zeze Start and Maran Gas Asclepiu areexpected to sail on 29th May,2023 (today).

A cargo volume of 179,902tones, comprising 140,715 tones imports Cargo and 39,187 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,381 Containers (2,084 TEUs Imports and 2,297 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Serinity Gas and Hafnia Providence &four more ships, Ton Hill-II, Northern Jamboree, MSC Denisse and Lana carrying LPG, Gas oil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at SSGC, FOTCO,PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday,Two more Container ships, Maersk Atlanta and MSC Maria Elena are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.