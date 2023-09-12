Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, MSC Rania, Maersk Boston, Ice Fighter and Limra scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maersk Columbus and Hafnia Pegasus carrying Containers and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 Hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Rania, Maersk Boston and Limra left the port on Tuesday morning, while an edible oil carrier Hua Wei 8 is expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 180,983 tonnes, comprising 119,211 tonnes imports cargo and 61,772 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,419 Containers (1,456 TEUs Imports and 1,963 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Maersk Columbus and Chem Bulldog & two more ships, Chemroad Rose and OM carrying Containers, Palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Tuesday.