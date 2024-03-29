Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Five ships namely, X-Press Mekong, Taxidiara, Kerala, Sky Runner and Al-Bidda and scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Furnace oil, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on report period.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Chemroad Rose and Belforest left the Port on today morning while three more ships, Sky Runner, Nimble Nicky and X-Press Mekong are expected to sail on

today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 167,069 tonnes, comprising 120,863 tonnes imports cargo and 46,206 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,145 Containers (305 TEUs Imports and 840 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them edible oil carrier ‘Yung Ding-19’ & another ship, RDO Concord carrying Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at LCT and QICT on Friday.

While four more container ships, APL Antwerp, X-Press Salween, Wide Alpha and Meratus Jayakarta are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

