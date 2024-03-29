Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Five ships namely, X-Press Mekong, Taxidiara, Kerala, Sky Runner and Al-Bidda and scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Furnace oil, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on report period.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Chemroad Rose and Belforest left the Port on today morning while three more ships, Sky Runner, Nimble Nicky and X-Press Mekong are expected to sail on

today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 167,069 tonnes, comprising 120,863 tonnes imports cargo and 46,206 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,145 Containers (305 TEUs Imports and 840 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them edible oil carrier ‘Yung Ding-19’ & another ship, RDO Concord carrying Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at LCT and QICT on Friday.

While four more container ships, APL Antwerp, X-Press Salween, Wide Alpha and Meratus Jayakarta are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

APP/mrz/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Concord Anchorage Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

12 minutes ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

13 hours ago
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

13 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

13 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

13 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

13 hours ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

13 hours ago
 04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business