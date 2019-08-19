Shipping activity at Port Qasim 19 Aug 2019

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Four ships Golar Ice, IVS Naruo, CP Chong Qing and NCC Dammam carrying 62,312 tonnes LNG, 109,775 tonnes Coal and 31,999 tonnes Palm oil were allotted berths at Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday

Meanwhile a bulk cargo carrier `Bulk Costa Rica' carrying 41,021 tonnes Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at Port where a total of twelve ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo, Chemicals, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships two Container Vessels CMA CGM Butterfly and Maersk Jalan and Chemicals carrier Chemroad Nova sailed out to sea on Monday morning and two more ships gas carrier Gasloc Shanghai and Bulk cargo carrier Star Planet are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 186,509 tonnes, comprising 147,977 tonnes imports cargo and 38,532 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,165 Containers (TEUs), (137 TEUs imports and 2,028 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Three ships MSC Esthi, Cela Nva and BBG Integrity carrying Containers, Chemicals and Canola are expected to take berths at QICT,EVTL and FAP respectively on Monday. While two container Vessels Maersk Hartford and APL New York are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.