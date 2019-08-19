UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 19 Aug 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:32 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 19 Aug 2019

Four ships Golar Ice, IVS Naruo, CP Chong Qing and NCC Dammam carrying 62,312 tonnes LNG, 109,775 tonnes Coal and 31,999 tonnes Palm oil were allotted berths at Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Four ships Golar Ice, IVS Naruo, CP Chong Qing and NCC Dammam carrying 62,312 tonnes LNG, 109,775 tonnes Coal and 31,999 tonnes Palm oil were allotted berths at Pakistan Gasport Consortium Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile a bulk cargo carrier `Bulk Costa Rica' carrying 41,021 tonnes Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

Berth occupancy remained on high side at Port where a total of twelve ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya Bean, General Cargo, Chemicals, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships two Container Vessels CMA CGM Butterfly and Maersk Jalan and Chemicals carrier Chemroad Nova sailed out to sea on Monday morning and two more ships gas carrier Gasloc Shanghai and Bulk cargo carrier Star Planet are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 186,509 tonnes, comprising 147,977 tonnes imports cargo and 38,532 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,165 Containers (TEUs), (137 TEUs imports and 2,028 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.

Three ships MSC Esthi, Cela Nva and BBG Integrity carrying Containers, Chemicals and Canola are expected to take berths at QICT,EVTL and FAP respectively on Monday. While two container Vessels Maersk Hartford and APL New York are due to arrive at PQ on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Oil Shanghai Same Hartford Anchorage New York Costa Rica Gas Sunday Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Red Crescent Society of Turkey helps distribution ..

39 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

42 seconds ago

Classrooms to be constructed in 25 schools of Baha ..

49 seconds ago

'Plant for Pakistan Day' marked

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister extends Army Chief's tenure in view ..

14 minutes ago

Zero tolerance for Indian content on TV channels: ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.