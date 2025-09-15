Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Catalonia, MSC Olia, Nave Atropos and DM Dragon carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Catalonia, MSC Olia, Nave Atropos and DM Dragon carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maya Gas-1 and Al-Thakhira carrying LPG and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Catalonia and DM Dragon left the port on today morning, while four more ships, MSC Olia, Nave Atropos and Santosa-66 are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 163,488 tonnes, comprising 115,502 tonnes imports cargo and 47,986 export cargo carried in 4,686 Containers (2,178 TEUs Imports & 2,508 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Saga, Giovanni Topic, Maya Gas, Capoeira and Al-Thakhira & another ship ‘Albert-P carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Container expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT on today.

APP/MSQ