Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Catalonia, MSC Olia, Nave Atropos and DM Dragon carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Catalonia, MSC Olia, Nave Atropos and DM Dragon carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maya Gas-1 and Al-Thakhira carrying LPG and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Catalonia and DM Dragon left the port on today morning, while four more ships, MSC Olia, Nave Atropos and Santosa-66 are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 163,488 tonnes, comprising 115,502 tonnes imports cargo and 47,986 export cargo carried in 4,686 Containers (2,178 TEUs Imports & 2,508 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Saga, Giovanni Topic, Maya Gas, Capoeira and Al-Thakhira & another ship ‘Albert-P carrying Palm oil, Soya Bean Seed, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Container expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT on today.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorde ..

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August

37 minutes ago
 Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with glo ..

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy ..

UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..

1 hour ago
 FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

1 hour ago
 Korean embassy issues EPS Pakistani workers guidan ..

Korean embassy issues EPS Pakistani workers guidance on finding dormant insuranc ..

4 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

2 hours ago
Wajiha Qamar holds meeting with Director General o ..

Wajiha Qamar holds meeting with Director General of Cabinet at ICYF

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

2 hours ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business