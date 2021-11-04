UrduPoint.com

Sinopec Inks Deal With Venture Global LNG

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sinopec inks deal with Venture Global LNG

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), China's largest oil refiner, on Thursday signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with U.S. LNG producer Venture Global LNG

BEIJING, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), China's largest oil refiner, on Thursday signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with U.S. LNG producer Venture Global LNG.

The purchase and sale agreement, with a duration of 20 years, will see the Chinese oil giant buy 4 million tonnes of LNG per year from Venture Global LNG's project in Plaquemines, Louisiana.

This is currently the largest long-term LNG agreement signed between China and the United States, according to Sinopec.

Meanwhile, Unipec, a subsidiary of Sinopec, will also purchase a combined 3.8 million tonnes of LNG from the Calcasieu Pass project owned by Venture Global LNG.

The LNG deal reflects the consensus of the two companies on pushing forward the global energy shift, Ma Yongsheng, president of Sinopec, told Xinhua. He added that the move is significant to China in achieving its carbon-neutrality goal.

China has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Sale Buy United States Gas From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

LHC seeks govt’s assistance on procedure of hiki ..

LHC seeks govt’s assistance on procedure of hiking POL prices

3 minutes ago
 Tibet to trial run earthquake early warning system ..

Tibet to trial run earthquake early warning system

43 seconds ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.5 mln: Africa CD ..

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.5 mln: Africa CDC

45 seconds ago
 MoHR starts a series of public service video messa ..

MoHR starts a series of public service video messages against child labuor

47 seconds ago
 At COP26, ENEC continues to deliver clean energy t ..

At COP26, ENEC continues to deliver clean energy transition with Unit 3 construc ..

16 minutes ago
 Swat Police arrest 40 POs in crackdown on anti-soc ..

Swat Police arrest 40 POs in crackdown on anti-social elements

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.